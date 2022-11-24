Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Deputies capture and free turkey that broke into a person’s home

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, the sheriff's office pardoned the turkey from any criminal damage charges. (SOURCE: DOUGLAS COUNTY SO)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (Gray News) – A sheriff’s department in Kansas is sharing a story that is relevant to this upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department in Lawrence said they have recently pardoned a turkey from any criminal damage charges.

They said the turkey, named Tom, broke through a window and entered a person’s home on Nov. 10.

Fortunately, two deputies were able to get the bird out of the home without too much difficulty and set him free.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway in Lee County.
Man found dead at Lee Co. home
The shooting incident happened in the 800 block of 7th Avenue shortly after midnight.
Investigation underway after Albany man shot to death
Police said all three suspects were charged with armed robbery.
3 arrested after Albany man held at gunpoint
An Albany member of the Bloods gang who pled guilty to drug crimes has been sentenced to 30...
Albany gang member sentenced to 30 years for meth distribution
Photo of Justin Anderson
Suspect behind bars following 2020 New Year’s death of Vann Brown

Latest News

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Photos from the scene of Homerun Foods shooting in Albany
APD: Victim shot in the leg at an Albany gas station
A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash
A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Paramedic in Canada responds to her own teenager's death