BOLO: Suspects, vehicle wanted in Lee Co. armed robbery and carjacking

SMITHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Police are currently looking for two suspects who may be “armed and dangerous” after robbing and carjacking a victim at gunpoint, according to the Smithville Police Department (SPD).

The incident happened on Tuesday around 7:20 p.m. at the Dollar General on Church Street. The victim told police he was robbed at gunpoint by two men and his 2008 Honda Civic was also stolen.

Both suspects were around 5′07″-5′10″ in height. One of the males was last seen wearing a blue/black jacket, and the second male was last seen wearing a black jacket. Both males were also last known to be wearing black ski masks, according to SPD.

Again, the suspects are considered armed and dangerous and you should only contact law enforcement if you see them.

The black Civic has a Georgia license plate #QAS7023.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Smithville Police Department at (229) 759-6012. Ask to speak to Sgt. Francis (Smithville Police Department 103).

