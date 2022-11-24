Ask the Expert
APD: Victim shot in the leg at an Albany gas station

Photos from the scene of Homerun Foods shooting in Albany
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person is injured after being shot at an Albany gas station, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at Homerun Foods on Dawson Road.

APD confirmed that the victim was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg and the foot.

Stay with us for updates as we learn more about this developing story.

