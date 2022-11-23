Ask the Expert
VPD: Man arrested after hitting woman with crowbar, kicking officer

A man is facing multiple charges after Valdosta police say he hit a woman with a crowbar and...
A man is facing multiple charges after Valdosta police say he hit a woman with a crowbar and hit an officer.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man is facing multiple charges after Valdosta police say he hit a woman with a crowbar and hit an officer.

Kevin Brown, 24, is charged with aggravated assault-family violence, obstruction of an officer and criminal trespass.

The incident happened in the 200 block of North Troup Street. A witness called police around 4 p.m. on Tuesday when they say they saw a man hitting a woman with a crowbar, according to VPD.

After separating the two involved, police then say the victim told them that Brown also broke her phone during the assault. Injuries on the victim, as well as a crowbar and broken phone, were also found, VPD confirmed.

After trying to detain Brown, police say he kicked an officer in the chest and broke his body camera in an attempt to escape.

Brown was taken to the Lowndes County Jail after the arrest.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

