Suspect behind bars following 2020 New Year’s death of Vann Brown

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Last week, a jury found Justin Anderson not guilty of murder in the death of Vann Brown.

He is one of the three men police say was involved in the death of Brown. However, Anderson was found guilty of tampering with evidence and making false statements to law enforcement officers.

He will spend one year in county jail, plus 180 days at a probation detention center.

It was an emotional day in the Coffee County Courthouse for Brown’s family. His mother spoke on behalf of her family during the sentencing as they still grieve the loss of her son.

Last week, a jury found Justin Anderson not guilty of murder in the death of Vann Brown. He was, however, found guilty of tampering with evidence and making false statements to law enforcement officers. He was sentenced Tuesday morning. (walb)

His best friend, Willis Grant Royal, has been an advocate for him since the heard about the tragedy. He says he uses his Facebook platform to showcase his love and support for the Brown family.

Royal says he feels that Anderson’s sentencing was unfair.

“It’s ridiculous. He should have been in jail the whole time leading up to court. This guy right here gets a year for murder. I mean there is nothing right about that at all. They’re basically spitting in the faces of the judicial system that I stood for when I joined the military.” Royal said.

Brown died from asphyxiation and multiple blunt-force trauma injuries and was hit forcefully with a baton, according to court documents. Royal says hearing the cause of his friend’s death breaks his heart.

“It hurts worse knowing that he died out there by himself. Knowing how many people that really loved him. He was someone I can always depend on” Royal said.

Currently, no trial dates are set for the other two suspects linked to Brown’s death, Jason Anderson and Jeffery Harper.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.