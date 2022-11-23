Ask the Expert
Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing 16-year-old

Rammera Carter, 16, was last seen in Macon on Tuesday.
Rammera Carter, 16, was last seen in Macon on Tuesday.(Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teenage girl.

Rammera Carter, 16, was last seen in Macon on Tuesday. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket, grey tank top, acid wash style blue jeans, white socks, no shoes and diamond studded earrings. She has a black, low fade afro hairstyle. She may also be bleeding from the left arm or shoulder, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said she was with another girl and both were seen getting into a burgundy 2008-09 Honda Accord Sedan with 20′ chrome rims.

Anyone with information on Carter’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 924-4094.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

