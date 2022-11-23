Rain over the holiday period

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly cloudy and dry with warm upper 60s low 70s Tuesday. Tonight, cloudy and cool as lows drop into the low 50s. Tomorrow a sun/cloud mix and still dry which extends into Thanksgiving Day with highs low-mid 70s.

Weather pattern changes as moisture increases and rain returns. The first round gradually moves in on Friday. Showers likely Saturday afternoon and evening then ending early Sunday.

Drier and cooler conditions settle in for the new work week. Temperatures a bit more seasonal as highs drop from the 70s into the 60s and lows into the 40s.

