Investigation underway after Albany man shot to death

The shooting incident happened in the 800 block of 7th Avenue shortly after midnight.
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:23 AM EST
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after an Albany man was found shot to death Wednesday morning, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

The shooting incident happened in the 800 block of 7th Avenue shortly after midnight.

The victim, later identified as Larry Calloway, 39, was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police are asking neighbors in the area for surveillance video.

The incident is still under investigation, according to APD.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

