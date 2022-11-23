Early voting set to begin for Senate runoff election in Lowndes Co.

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - In less than a week, voters across the Peach State are heading back to the polls. Early voting across Georgia starts in the coming days and elections leaders in Lowndes County are gearing up for another round of early voting.

Georgia’s Senate runoff election is on December 6th. But what if you’re an early voter? The Lowndes County Board of Elections is preparing to start early voting once again.

Georgia’s runoff election is just four weeks after the general election. With the race between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker at the forefront. In Lowndes County, early voting starts Nov. 27 and goes until Dec. 2.

“That’s why we’ll start Sunday. That’s the maximum we can possibly squeeze in here for our county. And we hope to have six good days of advanced voting and then election day on the 6th.” Lowndes County Supervisor of Elections, Deb Cox said.

Supervisor of Elections Deb Cox says, early voting will be from Nov. 27 from 9am-5pm and 28-Dec. 2nf from 7am-7pm (SOURCE: WALB)

While they are prepared for early voting, Cox says the short amount of time did pose a few challenges.

“We have less time to test all our equipment, test the ballots, get the mailed ballots out, get the poll worker training done. So that naturally shorts the advanced polling time too,” Cox said.

Cox says she hopes voters will turn out and vote, as it will be a smooth process like the general election was.

“We will be using the same quick, advanced voting check-in system that we used in the last election. So, the average time for check-in is about a minute and two seconds,” Cox said.

Early voting starts in Lowndes County on November 27, from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. It will continue on November 28 through December 2 from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.