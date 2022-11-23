Downtown Albany has some new and exciting places to shop this Christmas

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Looking for something fun to do with the family or your besties this holiday season?

Downtown Albany has some new and exciting places to shop, and get great food. And don’t forget the Thronateeska Heritage Center. While the kids are out of school, take a break from the holiday rush and head to Downtown Albany.

To find out more visit: https://bit.ly/3hRObNW

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.