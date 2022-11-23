Man found dead at Lee Co. home

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Lee County.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Lewis Harris said the investigation is underway at a home on Gabriel Court.

A call to 911 came from a neighbor at about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Harris said there was a shooting incident. The victim is an adult man and there were small children in the home at the time, according to Harris.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation.

On Wednesday, WALB News 10 spoke with a neighbor in the area. They said they have never heard of anything like this happening in the neighborhood.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

