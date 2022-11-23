14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – The body of a 14-year-old boy was found in a South Carolina hotel room Monday night, and officials estimate he was dead for a week before anyone called authorities.

The boy’s mother – who officials said was also in the hotel room – is now in the ICU, a relative said.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, the body of 14-year-old Landon Chance Poston was found at InTown Suites in Greenville.

The coroner was called to the hotel Monday around 7:30 p.m. in reference to a dead person in a room. It’s unclear who made the phone call.

An incident report from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office indicates that Landon’s body had no obvious signs of physical injury.

Upon investigation, the coroner estimates Landon’s death to have occurred on Nov. 14, a full week prior to officials finding the body.

The coroner also said that Landon’s mother was in the hotel room and “incoherent.” A relative told WHNS that Landon’s mother is now in the ICU, but it is unclear what led to her condition.

The coroner said it could take up to eight to 12 weeks to determine Landon’s cause of death.

No further details have been released.

