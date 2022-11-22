Southwest Ga. voters will head back to the polls in December. Here’s what you need to know.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia voters will head back to the polls in December for a runoff election in what remains one of the Peach State’s most watched races from this past election season.

On the ballot is Incumbent Democrat U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock facing off against Republican Challenger Herschel Walker.

Early voting for the runoff will start in the coming days. Some Georgia counties are opting for Saturday early voting.

To find your voting precinct, click here and log in to the My Voter Page.

Election Day will be Dec. 6. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Absentee ballots can be requested until Nov. 28.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.