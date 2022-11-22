Southwest Ga. voters will head back to the polls in December. Here’s what you need to know.

Georgia voters will head back to the polls in December for a runoff election in one of the...
Georgia voters will head back to the polls in December for a runoff election in one of the Peach State’s most watched races from this past election season.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia voters will head back to the polls in December for a runoff election in what remains one of the Peach State’s most watched races from this past election season.

On the ballot is Incumbent Democrat U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock facing off against Republican Challenger Herschel Walker.

Early voting for the runoff will start in the coming days. Some Georgia counties are opting for Saturday early voting.

To find your voting precinct, click here and log in to the My Voter Page.

Election Day will be Dec. 6. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Absentee ballots can be requested until Nov. 28.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Georgia GOP will appeal Saturday early voting ruling

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tim Darnell
Republicans says they will appeal Monday’s ruling that effectively allows Saturday early voting in Georgia's U.S. senate runoff.

2022 Elections

Raphael Warnock has slight edge over Herschel Walker in AARP runoff poll

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tim Darnell
Neither candidate in Georgia's nationally watched U.S. Senate runoff has enough of a majority to win the race outright.

2022 Elections

Georgia election results certified

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Monday certified the results of the general election held earlier this month. The official results of the election are now available on the website of the secretary of state’s office. The certification deadline is Friday and Raffensperger applauded efforts by county election officials, which he said allowed the early certification. County election officials last week conducted an audit of one race as required by state law. Raffensperger had chosen his own race for that audit and he said it confirmed the accuracy of the outcome.

2022 Elections

Barack Obama returning to Atlanta to campaign for Raphael Warnock

Updated: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:35 AM EST
|
By Tim Darnell
Georgia's tightly contested U.S. Senate runoff is set for Dec. 7.

Latest News

2022 Elections

Judge grants Saturday voting in Warnock, Walker Senate runoff

Updated: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST
|
By WALB News Team
The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the Warnock for Georgia campaign, and the Democratic Party of Georgia filed a lawsuit Tuesday about the lack of early voting for the runoff election.

2022 Elections

Georgia participates in statewide risk-limiting ballot auditing after the midterms

Updated: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST
|
By Gabrielle Taite
The audit is to ensure the accuracy of the machine's count.

Elections

Risk limiting audit happening across the Peach State

Updated: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST
Video from WALB

2022 Elections

Ashburn City Council seat decided by 1 vote

Updated: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:06 PM EST
|
By Anthony Bordanaro
Andrea Pierce barely squeezed the victory. Now she wants to get to work.

Elections

Ashburn City Council race decided by 1 vote

Updated: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST
Ashburn City Council race decided by 1 vote

Politics

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston dies at 68

Updated: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST
|
By Jamarlo Phillips
The news comes shortly after Ralston announced earlier this month that he was stepping down as speaker of the house due to an unspecified illness.