Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Reward offered for Decatur Co. gas station armed robbery

Decatur County
Decatur County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATTAPULGUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is offering a reward for information on the arrest of an armed robbery suspect at an Attapulgus gas station, according to the DCSO.

The robbery happened on Thursday, Nov. 17 around 8:30 a.m. at Susie Q’s, according to the department. A $300 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest of the suspect involved in the robbery.

If you have any information you are asked to call DCSO Investigator Steve Clark at (229) 400-8030 or Chief Investigator Elijah McCoy at (229) 400-8004.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Valdosta Police Department logo and crime scene tape
VPD: 1 killed following Valdosta train accident
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Three individuals from Albany have been sentenced in federal court for distributing drugs.
U.S. DA: 3 sentenced for distributing 22 pounds of meth
Alexander Holman is wanted for murder, aggravated assault and other pending charges.
APD: 15-year-old wanted for murder
Carsaveon Harvey, 22, was killed in the shooting, which happened in the 300 block of E 21st...
1 killed in Cordele shooting

Latest News

WALB
Valdosta small businesses prepare for pre-holiday shoppers
WALB
United Way partners with Lyft to give rides in Colquitt Co.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Monday certified the results of the general...
Georgia election results certified
UGA speaks on how their weather network helps South Ga. farmers
UGA speaks on how their weather network helps South Ga. farmers