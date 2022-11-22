Reward offered for Decatur Co. gas station armed robbery

ATTAPULGUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is offering a reward for information on the arrest of an armed robbery suspect at an Attapulgus gas station, according to the DCSO.

The robbery happened on Thursday, Nov. 17 around 8:30 a.m. at Susie Q’s, according to the department. A $300 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest of the suspect involved in the robbery.

If you have any information you are asked to call DCSO Investigator Steve Clark at (229) 400-8030 or Chief Investigator Elijah McCoy at (229) 400-8004.

