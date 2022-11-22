Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Man arrested after crashing into Valdosta propane tank, building

A man has been arrested in Valdosta after crashing into gas station propane tanks, according to...
A man has been arrested in Valdosta after crashing into gas station propane tanks, according to the Valdosta Police Department.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested in Valdosta after crashing into gas station propane tanks, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Walter Wood, 44, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and driving under the influence of drugs.

The crash happened on Monday around 5 a.m. at Circle K in the 4000 block of Bemiss Road. VPD arrived on the scene after a witness called saying a car hit the propane tanks and the building of the gas station, police say.

After police responded, they say they found Wood unresponsive behind the wheel with the car still in drive.

He was then taken to South Georgia Medical Center. The arrest stems from police discovering he was under the influence of narcotics at the hospital, as well as being in possession of meth, according to VPD.

Wood was taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Valdosta Police Department logo and crime scene tape
VPD: 1 killed following Valdosta train accident
An Albany member of the Bloods gang who pled guilty to drug crimes has been sentenced to 30...
Albany gang member sentenced to 30 years for meth distribution
Photo of Albany shooting suspect Jerome Benning
Man wanted in Albany argument turned shooting
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Carsaveon Harvey, 22, was killed in the shooting, which happened in the 300 block of E 21st...
1 killed in Cordele shooting

Latest News

“Yesterday we had around 330 people that came in which is the most we’ve had in one day in this...
Republicans appealing Saturday early voting ruling in Georgia Supreme Court
Identified armed robbery suspects David Allan Sweat (left) and Joshua Hutto
3 sought after Albany man held at gunpoint
Georgia voters will head back to the polls in December for a runoff election in one of the...
Southwest Ga. voters will head back to the polls in December. Here’s what you need to know.
From left: Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker
Raphael Warnock has slight edge over Herschel Walker in AARP runoff poll