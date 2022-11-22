Man arrested after crashing into Valdosta propane tank, building

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested in Valdosta after crashing into gas station propane tanks, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Walter Wood, 44, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and driving under the influence of drugs.

The crash happened on Monday around 5 a.m. at Circle K in the 4000 block of Bemiss Road. VPD arrived on the scene after a witness called saying a car hit the propane tanks and the building of the gas station, police say.

After police responded, they say they found Wood unresponsive behind the wheel with the car still in drive.

He was then taken to South Georgia Medical Center. The arrest stems from police discovering he was under the influence of narcotics at the hospital, as well as being in possession of meth, according to VPD.

Wood was taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.