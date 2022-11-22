Ask the Expert
Consent parenting: What is it?

By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ORLANDO, FL. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - The topic of consent has made headlines a lot lately. But now, parents are using the term to describe how they raise their kids.

When it comes to parenting, there are many styles. One of the latest approaches is called consent parenting. It involves teaching kids about their physical rights and emotional boundaries. The style recently became a debated topic on social media platforms when some moms claimed they wouldn’t change their babies’ diapers or cuddle them because they didn’t give them consent. But, most proponents of consent parenting say these are extreme examples. According to Consent Parenting, the technique is all about encouraging parents to protect and empower their kids. Consent parenting involves teaching kids about boundaries from a young age. For example, you could tell a baby what you’re doing as you change their diaper. For toddlers, ask permission when it comes to sharing toys and encourage children to voice their choices. Tell them they have the right to accept or refuse physical affection like a hug. Whether or not consent parenting is right for you, it’s a style that’s changing the way some people raise their kids.

Nearly 70% of all reported sexual assaults occur in children aged 17 and under. Experts also say educate kids about their bodies and use the correct anatomical language, so they won’t feel ashamed and are more likely to discuss any issues that may arise.

