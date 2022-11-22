Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Albany hotel receives Ornament of the Year award

Video from WALB
By Fallon Howard
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, Merry Acres Inn was presented with the ornament of the year by the mayor of Albany.

This is Merry Acres Inn’s 30th-year celebration, and organizations like Easter Seals were able to provide funding for places that provide services for people with disabilities.

The CEO of Easter Seals says it is amazing how long the city of Albany has given its support to make the celebration happen.

“I, Bo Dorough, the mayor of Albany, hereby proclaim the Merry Acres Inn Ornament to the official city ornament and urge all citizens young and old to support this project and to be receptive of this excellent program,” Dorough said.

Merry Acres Inn was presented with Ornament of the year. This is their 30th year providing this...
Merry Acres Inn was presented with Ornament of the year. This is their 30th year providing this service with the support of Easterseals Southern Georgia.(Source: WALB)

“The whole mission of Easter Seals is to make sure people with disabilities and special needs are a part of the community, so we want to make sure they have the same access to everything this community has to offer as everyone else,” CEO of Easter Seals Southern Georgia, John McCain said.

They hope to continue to expand their services and are currently serving 1,800 people and hope to have 2,000 by the end of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Valdosta Police Department logo and crime scene tape
VPD: 1 killed following Valdosta train accident
An Albany member of the Bloods gang who pled guilty to drug crimes has been sentenced to 30...
Albany gang member sentenced to 30 years for meth distribution
Photo of Albany shooting suspect Jerome Benning
Man wanted in Albany argument turned shooting
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Carsaveon Harvey, 22, was killed in the shooting, which happened in the 300 block of E 21st...
1 killed in Cordele shooting

Latest News

Blankets were passed out to shelter residents and those outside the shelter that are...
Lowndes Co. homeless shelter giving essential winter items to those in need
Law enforcement wants everyone to know the speed limit and be careful of the residents and the...
New traffic speed cameras installed in Sumter Co.
WALB
Easterseals unveils 2022 Christmas ornament
WALB
New traffic speed cameras installed in Sumter Co.