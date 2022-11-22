Albany hotel receives Ornament of the Year award

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, Merry Acres Inn was presented with the ornament of the year by the mayor of Albany.

This is Merry Acres Inn’s 30th-year celebration, and organizations like Easter Seals were able to provide funding for places that provide services for people with disabilities.

The CEO of Easter Seals says it is amazing how long the city of Albany has given its support to make the celebration happen.

“I, Bo Dorough, the mayor of Albany, hereby proclaim the Merry Acres Inn Ornament to the official city ornament and urge all citizens young and old to support this project and to be receptive of this excellent program,” Dorough said.

Merry Acres Inn was presented with Ornament of the year. This is their 30th year providing this service with the support of Easterseals Southern Georgia.

“The whole mission of Easter Seals is to make sure people with disabilities and special needs are a part of the community, so we want to make sure they have the same access to everything this community has to offer as everyone else,” CEO of Easter Seals Southern Georgia, John McCain said.

They hope to continue to expand their services and are currently serving 1,800 people and hope to have 2,000 by the end of 2023.

