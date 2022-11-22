Ask the Expert
3 sought after Albany man held at gunpoint

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 500 block of Flint Avenue.
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man was held at gunpoint and three people are sought in connection to the incident, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

The victim told police that he invited the three suspects — later identified as David Sweat, 24, Joshua Hutto, 39, and another unidentified woman — into his apartment.

The victim told police that a shotgun was pointed at him and the three suspects demanded his wallet, phone and keys. Police said the victim was threatened but the gun jammed.

“All three suspects left the apartment in an attempt to take the victim’s vehicle. The victim was able to leave the residence without further incident. The suspects were seen leaving the scene on video surveillance in a white in color Toyota Camry,” Albany police said in a release.

Police said Sweat and Hutto are wanted for armed robbery and when the third suspect is identified, armed robbery warrants will also be issued for her.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

