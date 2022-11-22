Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

2 dead in helicopter crash on interstate in Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE (WBTV/Gray News) - Crews have responded to a deadly helicopter crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in south Charlotte.

Two people were pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Mecklenburg EMS Agency. They did not state whether the two killed were onboard the helicopter or if there were other injuries.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Valdosta Police Department logo and crime scene tape
VPD: 1 killed following Valdosta train accident
An Albany member of the Bloods gang who pled guilty to drug crimes has been sentenced to 30...
Albany gang member sentenced to 30 years for meth distribution
Photo of Albany shooting suspect Jerome Benning
Man wanted in Albany argument turned shooting
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Carsaveon Harvey, 22, was killed in the shooting, which happened in the 300 block of E 21st...
1 killed in Cordele shooting

Latest News

A family passes a Christmas tree while checking their bags for a flight at Logan International...
Thanksgiving might bring changes in holiday-travel habits
Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 in the 2005 killing of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer.
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father’s execution
The five victims of the mass shooting at Club Q were identified as 35-year-old Ashley Paugh,...
Colorado shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Texas
“Yesterday we had around 330 people that came in which is the most we’ve had in one day in this...
Republicans file appeal to Saturday early voting ruling in Georgia Supreme Court