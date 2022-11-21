Ask the Expert
VPD: 1 killed following Valdosta train accident

By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed following a train accident in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

Valdosta drivers are asked to avoid St. Augustine Road and Highway 84 following a train accident on Monday.

The Valdosta Police Department is working the accident, which happened around the 2000 block of West Savannah Avenue.

Valdosta police said the train is stopped on the tracks and is blocking the intersections from Thomas Street to west of Boone Dairy.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

