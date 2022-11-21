Tifton women’s ministry gives back to community for the holidays

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The women’s ministry of St. John Holiness Church is giving back to six families in Tifton that are in need of help this holiday season.

They packed boxes full of groceries from non-perishable items to fresh vegetables like onions and collard greens.

There were lots of hugs and thankful hearts on Monday as the ladies of the ministry helped those in need. Each box was also packed with a large ham and turkey.

This is the second year for the giveaway. Last year, the ministry was able to help three families. The ministry said their senior pastor challenged them this year to double that number.

President Pat Mckinnon said each year, they want to give back to those in need.

“It’s definitely a time to give back because we are facing inflation. Things are going up. People don’t have money to buy the things that they need, so why not give people a hand up instead of a handout,” Mckinnon said.

WALB News 10 spoke with several families who are feeling the strain of the economy as prices are continuing to rise. They said they’re grateful to have enough food to last them beyond Thanksgiving Day.

One single mother with children is recovering from a tumor surgery, which had put limitations on her ability to work. She said she didn’t know how she would be able to put food on the table for her family this season. She told WALB she is thankful for community outreach ministries like this to help in a dire time of help.

Her dad, James Carter, said the food donations are such a blessing.

“Being helped by y’all is such a great blessing to her and the girls, and I just want to say thank you all. We believe in God, we stand upon his word, and we God fight your battles. Trust me if you stand still, you will be victorious,” Carter said.

Ministry members said often times, families are embarrassed to reach out for help so, they do drop-offs at residents’ doorsteps to avoid in-person interactions for those who may feel a little shy.

The ministry hopes to continue this and inspire other churches in the area to give back to the community.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.