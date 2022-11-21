Ask the Expert
No suspect arrested after 13 bullets fired at Albany home

By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Police have not arrested a suspect after an Albany home was shot at 13 times, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

The incident happened on Sunday around 2:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Old Dawson Road. When police first arrived on the scene, they say they saw bullet casings on the road and bullet holes in the home.

The victims of the shooting told police that they were in their bedrooms when they heard gunshots outside, APD said.

The victims also told police that the shooter may have been an acquaintance whose marijuana was stolen, according to an APD report.

Police said they found 13 shell casings at or outside the home.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

