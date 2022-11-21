Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

NO FOWL PLAY: Biden pardons turkeys named ‘Chocolate’ and ‘Chip’

The 75 year tradition goes strong
President Biden pardons a turkey
President Biden pardons a turkey(DC Bureau)
By Molly Martinez
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Two lucky turkeys are counting their blessings this Thanksgiving. Chocolate and Chip were selected for the official presidential turkey pardon.

It was different kind of diplomacy with turkey.

Before receiving the coveted presidential pardon, these two Very Important Poultries got the plastic carpet roll-out this weekend.

Chocolate and Chip gobbled up the attention.

They spent a night at the luxury Willard Hotel before their big day. Word is they hit the mini bar pretty hard, but have since gone cold turkey.

Ronnie Parker with the National Turkey Federations says these two normally don’t ruffle feathers.

“These turkeys are very well behaved,” said Parker. “And so we work with them very hard over the last four or five weeks. And the two that behave themselves the best are the two that made the trip.”

Congressman Dan Bishop who represents Monroe, where these birds were hatched, says it’s a great honor for North Carolina.

“It all looks fun and easy,” said Bishop. “I can tell you there are times that are not easy in that farming operation and in all others across the country. Backbreaking, hard work. And but it’s amazing how it produces marvelous Americans”

There won’t be any postpartum depression here. Chocolate and Chip will go back to North Carolina, where they’re going to live out the rest of their days at N.C. State as part of their agricultural/poultry studies program.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three individuals from Albany have been sentenced in federal court for distributing drugs.
U.S. DA: 3 sentenced for distributing 22 pounds of meth
GENERIC — Valdosta Police Department logo and crime scene tape
VPD: 1 killed following Valdosta train accident
Alexander Holman is wanted for murder, aggravated assault and other pending charges.
APD: 15-year-old wanted for murder
Viper Unit says this is their 16th year doing this giveaway
Albany motorcycle clubs give away Thanksgiving meals
WALB's Play of the Week
Playoffs Round 2: Final scores for Southwest Georgia high school football, vote for Play of the Week

Latest News

A judge has ruled to allow Saturday early voting in the Georgia Senate runoff election between...
Judge grants Saturday voting in Warnock, Walker Senate runoff
Photo of a ballot review sign
Georgia participates in statewide risk-limiting ballot auditing after the midterms
Andrea Pierce told WALB she did vote for herself, so she was the deciding vote. Pierce won more...
Ashburn City Council seat decided by 1 vote
Ashburn City Council race decided by 1 vote
Ashburn City Council race decided by 1 vote
David Ralston
Georgia House Speaker David Ralston dies at 68