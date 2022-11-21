Man wanted in Albany argument turned shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was shot in an incident that stemmed from an argument and the suspect shooter is wanted, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Jerome Benning, 19, is wanted in connection to the shooting on aggravated assault and firearm possession charges.

The shooting incident happened in the 1400 block of West Highland Avenue.

The victim told police that the argument started because the suspected shooter left a gun on his bed when children were in the home.

The two argued outside and the victim was shot in the arm, according to APD.

The victim was treated at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and released.

Benning is described by police as standing 5′8″ tall and weighing 164 pounds.

Anyone with information on Benning’s whereabouts is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

