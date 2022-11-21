Live in Albany? Who your city commissioner is could be changing.

The current ward map for the Albany City Commission.
The current ward map for the Albany City Commission.(Source: City of Albany)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany will consider two redistricting options for its wards map — which could change some Albany residents’ city commissioner representative.

The city will consider two redistricting map options.

The city will hold two informational meetings about the redistricting options.

Meeting dates:

  • Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 8:30 a.m. in Room 100 of the Government Center.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. in Room 100 of the Government Center.

City officials said Monday that during the meetings, Albany residents will “have an opportunity to provide input prior to the commission voting on the two proposed redistricting maps.”

