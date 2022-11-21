Ask the Expert
Construction of new nursing, health simulation facility begins at ASU

The new Nursing and Health Sciences Simulation Facility, shown in this rendering, is being built on ASU’s west campus.(Source: Albany State University)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Construction of a new facility at Albany State University (ASU) begins Monday, according to the university.

The new Nursing and Health Sciences Simulation Facility is being built on ASU’s west campus.

University officials said the facility will “create opportunities to support and enable collaboration with other programs in the region and will include space for simulation labs with low, medium and high-fidelity manikins, control rooms, observation spaces, related hospital simulation spaces, work areas, and more.”

“The facility will create a robust pipeline of nursing, health science, and medical graduates to fill the need for professional practitioners in Georgia and will play a key role in improving patient care and outcomes,” the university said in a release.

The facility will be in a green space, directly in front of the I and B buildings.

“The space will be an active learning area with a simulated hospital environment. Additional rooms will include active learning areas with simulated environments in clinic and home healthcare settings, and administrative offices,” university officials said.

During construction, the west campus’ east access drive entrance will be closed and traffic will be redirected to other campus entrances.

