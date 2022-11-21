Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Celebration of life for Vince Dooley to be held Nov. 25

FILE - Georgia football coach Vince Dooley is carried off the field after Georgia defeated...
FILE - Georgia football coach Vince Dooley is carried off the field after Georgia defeated Notre Dame 17-10 in the Sugar Bowl college football game Jan. 1, 1981, in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Gene Blythe, File)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A celebration of life for former University of Georgia head football coach and director of athletics Vince Dooley will be held Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. in Stegeman Coliseum.

The celebration will be free and open to the public. It will feature guest speakers, tribute videos and the UGA Redcoat Band. Visitors will have the opportunity to purchase the 2021 National Championship edition of Dooley’s Playbook: The 34 Most Memorable Plays in Georgia Football History. All proceeds will benefit the Redcoat Band.

Dooley died Oct. 28 at the age of 90.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three individuals from Albany have been sentenced in federal court for distributing drugs.
U.S. DA: 3 sentenced for distributing 22 pounds of meth
GENERIC — Valdosta Police Department logo and crime scene tape
VPD: 1 killed following Valdosta train accident
Alexander Holman is wanted for murder, aggravated assault and other pending charges.
APD: 15-year-old wanted for murder
Viper Unit says this is their 16th year doing this giveaway
Albany motorcycle clubs give away Thanksgiving meals
WALB's Play of the Week
Playoffs Round 2: Final scores for Southwest Georgia high school football, vote for Play of the Week

Latest News

ASU shut them out last year in coliseum 30-0.
ASU is ready to start a new winning streak
The tigers are 6-0 and the golden rams are 5-1, so it will be a battle to be at the top of the...
Golden Rams will host undefeated Benedict College for homecoming
They will be on the road to take on Edward Waters who they shut out last year 30-0.
Golden Rams look to avoid falling victim to trap game against Edward Waters
The task is no easy one, they welcome West Alabama who has a 3 headed monster on the ground who...
Blazers are blocking out the noise as they get ready to host West Alabama
They have been on a 3 game road trip and their last stop will be in the ATL to face Clark...
Golden Rams want to beat Clark Atlanta 4th year in a row