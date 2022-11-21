Ask the Expert
Biden to pardon turkey in Thanksgiving tradition


FILE - President Joe Biden pardons Peanut Butter, the national Thanksgiving turkey, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Phil Seger, chairman of the National Turkey Federation and Andrea Welp, turkey grower from Indiana stand with Biden.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is set to pardon two turkeys Monday, continuing the White House tradition before Thanksgiving.

This year’s lucky birds are Chocolate and Chip. They will get to live out their days on a farm in their home state of North Carolina following the day’s ceremony.

President George H.W. Bush is credited with the first “official” pardon in 1989, although there are stories of presidents going back to Lincoln saving a bird from the dinner table.

The turkeys will come from the National Turkey Federation, which has been supplying them to presidents since 1947.

Biden spared two Indiana birds, named Peanut Butter and Jelly, in 2021.

