Barack Obama returning to Atlanta to campaign for Raphael Warnock

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Locked in a tight re-election battle against Republican Herschel Walker, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is bringing in his party’s most popular political official next week.

Former president Barack Obama is returning to Atlanta on Dec. 1 to campaign for Warnock. Georgia’s nationally watched U.S. Senate runoff is set for Dec. 6.

This is Obama’s second visit to Georgia in as many months. He campaigned for Democrat Stacey Abrams, as well as for Warnock, at a metro Atlanta rally on Oct. 28, in the latter days of Georgia’s 2022 midterms. Abrams was unsuccessful in her bid to unseat incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp.

Kemp, who won more votes than any Republican on the Nov. 8 ballot, appeared with Walker on Saturday outside at a popular Cobb County gun store.

Donald Trump, who succeeded Obama in the White House in 2018, touted Walker last week during his announcement that he is again running for president in 2024.

Early voting begins Nov. 28 in the runoff, which will determine whether Democrats will hold 51 seats in the Senate or share the body with Republicans in a 50-50 split. Over the weekend, a Fulton County judge ruled Saturday voting will be allowed before Georgia’s Senate runoff between Herschel Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock.

