Albany gang member sentenced to 30 years for meth distribution

An Albany member of the Bloods gang who pled guilty to drug crimes has been sentenced to 30...
An Albany member of the Bloods gang who pled guilty to drug crimes has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.(KY3)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany member of the Bloods gang who pled guilty to drug crimes has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

Calvin Westbrook, aka Lo-Cal, 39, formerly of Los Angeles, was sentenced to serve 30 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Westbrook was arrested in Cordele in December 2020 after authorities say he, along with two other suspects from Albany, attempted to take meth to Atlanta.

Westbrook is also accused of threatening a witness and a codefendant while being in the Tift County Jail.

The two other suspects were sentenced in June 2022.

The case was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies.

