Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

1 killed in Cordele shooting

Carsaveon Harvey, 22, was killed in the shooting, which happened in the 300 block of E 21st...
Carsaveon Harvey, 22, was killed in the shooting, which happened in the 300 block of E 21st Avenue around 7 p.m. on Sunday.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a shooting that happened Sunday night in Cordele, according to the Cordele Police Department.

Carsaveon Harvey, 22, was killed in the shooting, which happened in the 300 block of E 21st Avenue around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Cordele police said there have not been any arrests in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921, the non-emergency 911 line at (229) 276-2690, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Region 3 Office at (229) 931-2439 or the GBI Tip Line at (1 800) 597-8477.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three individuals from Albany have been sentenced in federal court for distributing drugs.
U.S. DA: 3 sentenced for distributing 22 pounds of meth
Alexander Holman is wanted for murder, aggravated assault and other pending charges.
APD: 15-year-old wanted for murder
WALB's Play of the Week
Playoffs Round 2: Final scores for Southwest Georgia high school football, vote for Play of the Week
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
The body of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was found inside a washing machine at his parents' home in...
Parents charged after son found dead in washing machine

Latest News

GENERIC — Valdosta Police Department logo and crime scene tape
VPD: 1 killed following Valdosta train accident
Viper Unit says this is their 16th year doing this giveaway
Albany motorcycle clubs give away Thanksgiving meals
Albany motorcycle clubs give away Thanksgiving meals
Albany motorcycle clubs give away Thanksgiving meals
The annual competition showcased chalk art.
Chalk turned into art at Albany ChalkFest