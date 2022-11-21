1 killed in Cordele shooting

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a shooting that happened Sunday night in Cordele, according to the Cordele Police Department.

Carsaveon Harvey, 22, was killed in the shooting, which happened in the 300 block of E 21st Avenue around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Cordele police said there have not been any arrests in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921, the non-emergency 911 line at (229) 276-2690, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Region 3 Office at (229) 931-2439 or the GBI Tip Line at (1 800) 597-8477.

