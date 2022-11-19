Tifton residents and city program helping others pay utility bills despite cold weather

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - It’s giving season, and the city Of Tifton is helping people with their utility bills as the weather gets colder. For 39 years, the heating energy assistance team has helped low-income families pay their heating bills.

As Tifton residents are paying their monthly utility bills, they are given the option to donate money to help someone in need.

“It can be any dollar amount as low as $5. The money will be used to help low-income families,” acting City Manager, Emily Beeman said.

Beeman says for qualifications, you must live in a low to moderate-income family household and be able to prove you are having any issues with making financial arrangements with your heating or utility bills.

“This is very important to the community, and especially to low- and moderate-income households who have to make that financial burden by having to pay their utility bills, or take food off the table or even take funds out of medications that are needed,” Beeman added.

Tifton’s post below gives more information on how you can be a blessing to someone this holiday.

Heat Program Flyer (walb)

