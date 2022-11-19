Playoffs Round 2: See which Southwest Georgia teams are hitting the gridiron tonight

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We are getting further into the high school football playoffs. See which of your favorite Southwest Georgia teams are facing off Friday night! And be sure to check back during the night to see live updates on final scores.

GHSA

Heard County @ Irwin County

Telfair County @ Early County

Clinch County @ McIntosh County

Dooly County @ Charlton County

Lanier County @ Wilcox County

Wash Wilks @ Schley

Putnam County @ Fitzgerald

Berrien @ Pierce County

Cook @ Thomson

Liberty County @ Thomasville

Dougherty @ Calvary Day

Burke County @ Bainbridge

Cairo @ Troupe (Saturday game)

Coffee @ Decatur

St Pius X @ Thomas County Central

Lee County @ Woodward Academy

Harrison @ Colquitt County

GIAA

SGA @ Briarwood Academy

Terrell Academy @ Valwood

Pinewood Christian @ Brookwood

Frederica Academy @ Deerfield-Windsor

Lafayette @ Sherwood Christian

