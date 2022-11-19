Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Playoffs Round 2: See which Southwest Georgia teams are hitting the gridiron tonight

Locker Room Report
Locker Room Report
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We are getting further into the high school football playoffs. See which of your favorite Southwest Georgia teams are facing off Friday night! And be sure to check back during the night to see live updates on final scores.

GHSA

  • Heard County @ Irwin County
  • Telfair County @ Early County
  • Clinch County @ McIntosh County
  • Dooly County @ Charlton County
  • Lanier County @ Wilcox County
  • Wash Wilks @ Schley
  • Putnam County @ Fitzgerald
  • Berrien @ Pierce County
  • Cook @ Thomson
  • Liberty County @ Thomasville
  • Dougherty @ Calvary Day
  • Burke County @ Bainbridge
  • Cairo @ Troupe (Saturday game)
  • Coffee @ Decatur
  • St Pius X @ Thomas County Central
  • Lee County @ Woodward Academy
  • Harrison @ Colquitt County

GIAA

  • SGA @ Briarwood Academy
  • Terrell Academy @ Valwood
  • Pinewood Christian @ Brookwood
  • Frederica Academy @ Deerfield-Windsor
  • Lafayette @ Sherwood Christian

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Holman is wanted for murder, aggravated assault and other pending charges.
APD: 15-year-old wanted for murder
Shanquella Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on...
Family pushing for answers after daughter died during trip to Mexico
A man is alleged to have hijacked a car from an Albany woman at gunpoint on Tuesday, per an...
Albany victim says her boyfriend put a gun to her head as he stole her car
Bryan Frantz, 33, is wanted for burglary.
Suspect wanted for breaking into an Albany construction company
The shooting happened on Tuesday around 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of University Street. One...
APD: Shotgun fired at Albany home while residents were asleep

Latest News

KURT WILLIAMS COTW
Coach of the Week: Kurt Williams of Lanier County
Grage out as Lowndes head football coach
Grage out as Lowndes head football coach
Zach Grage has been relieved of his head football coaching duties at Lowndes County Schools,...
Grage out as Lowndes head football coach
Berrien Rebels named WALB Team of the Week
Team of the Week: Berrien Rebels