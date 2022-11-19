Playoffs Round 2: See which Southwest Georgia teams are hitting the gridiron tonight
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We are getting further into the high school football playoffs. See which of your favorite Southwest Georgia teams are facing off Friday night! And be sure to check back during the night to see live updates on final scores.
GHSA
- Heard County @ Irwin County
- Telfair County @ Early County
- Clinch County @ McIntosh County
- Dooly County @ Charlton County
- Lanier County @ Wilcox County
- Wash Wilks @ Schley
- Putnam County @ Fitzgerald
- Berrien @ Pierce County
- Cook @ Thomson
- Liberty County @ Thomasville
- Dougherty @ Calvary Day
- Burke County @ Bainbridge
- Cairo @ Troupe (Saturday game)
- Coffee @ Decatur
- St Pius X @ Thomas County Central
- Lee County @ Woodward Academy
- Harrison @ Colquitt County
GIAA
- SGA @ Briarwood Academy
- Terrell Academy @ Valwood
- Pinewood Christian @ Brookwood
- Frederica Academy @ Deerfield-Windsor
- Lafayette @ Sherwood Christian
Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.