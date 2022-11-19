Ask the Expert
No. 13 Auburn defeats Texas Southern 72-56

Texas Southern forward John Walker III, left, strips the ball from Auburn forward Jaylin...
Texas Southern forward John Walker III, left, strips the ball from Auburn forward Jaylin Williams (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2022
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — K.D. Johnson scored 16 points, Jaylin Williams and Chris Moore both had 14, and No. 13 Auburn defeated Texas Southern 72-56 on Friday night.

Texas Southern, which beat power-conference team Arizona State earlier this week, led early in the second half before Auburn answered with a 15-2 run to retake a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

The visiting Tigers were led in scoring by Joirdon Karl Nicholas’ 13 points.

Davon Barnes added 12 points, while PJ Henry had 11.

