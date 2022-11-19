Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Holiday week trending warmer and wetter

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful sunshine and pleasantly cool Friday afternoon. Cold again tonight as temperatures tumble into the low-mid 30s.

Winter’s chill hold into the weekend. However, increasing clouds Saturday for a mostly cloudy and cool afternoon as highs top mid-upper 50s. Look for areas of light rain late Saturday into early Sunday. Otherwise, Thanksgiving week kicks off dry Monday followed by scattered showers Tuesday then again late Wednesday into early Thursday. Weak disturbances will bring the unsettled weather back but not a washout. This pattern change supports milder temperatures as highs top low-upper 60s and lows drop into the mid 40s to low 50s.

Thanksgiving Day a bit dreary with a few showers and highs mid 60s. Rain likely into Black Friday with clearing as a cold front usher in drier and colder air into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Holman is wanted for murder, aggravated assault and other pending charges.
APD: 15-year-old wanted for murder
Shanquella Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on...
Family pushing for answers after daughter died during trip to Mexico
A man is alleged to have hijacked a car from an Albany woman at gunpoint on Tuesday, per an...
Albany victim says her boyfriend put a gun to her head as he stole her car
Bryan Frantz, 33, is wanted for burglary.
Suspect wanted for breaking into an Albany construction company
The shooting happened on Tuesday around 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of University Street. One...
APD: Shotgun fired at Albany home while residents were asleep

Latest News

Holiday week trending warmer and wetter
First Alert Weather 6pm Friday Nov 18
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Widespread freeze to impact unprotected gardens and crops in Southwest Georgia
Widespread freeze to impact unprotected gardens and crops in Southwest Georgia