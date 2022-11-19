Holiday week trending warmer and wetter

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful sunshine and pleasantly cool Friday afternoon. Cold again tonight as temperatures tumble into the low-mid 30s.

Winter’s chill hold into the weekend. However, increasing clouds Saturday for a mostly cloudy and cool afternoon as highs top mid-upper 50s. Look for areas of light rain late Saturday into early Sunday. Otherwise, Thanksgiving week kicks off dry Monday followed by scattered showers Tuesday then again late Wednesday into early Thursday. Weak disturbances will bring the unsettled weather back but not a washout. This pattern change supports milder temperatures as highs top low-upper 60s and lows drop into the mid 40s to low 50s.

Thanksgiving Day a bit dreary with a few showers and highs mid 60s. Rain likely into Black Friday with clearing as a cold front usher in drier and colder air into the weekend.

