Winter’s chill through the weekend

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High clouds with a light breeze and cool 50s Thursday afternoon. Tonight, clouds clear and lows tumble below freezing upper 20s low 30s with widespread frost. A Freeze Warning will be in effect until 9am. Remember protection for the 4 Ps people, pets, plants and pipes.

Following the morning freeze a perfectly sunny chilly day as highs only top mid-upper 50s.

Winter’s chill continues through the weekend with patchy frost and lows mid 30s Saturday. As a weak cold front move east clouds thicken around as a weak cold with a slight chance of rain late evening into early Sunday. Drier but clouds linger with peaks of sunshine and cool low 50s Sunday afternoon.

Clearing Sunday night brings low 30s and patchy frost back Monday morning. Look for increasing clouds, rain chances and a gradual warming trend for the holiday week. Highs rise into the low-upper 60s and lows into the mid-upper 40s low 50s. Scattered showers likely for the holiday week including Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.

