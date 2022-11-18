U.S. DA: 3 sentenced for distributing 22 pounds of meth

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three individuals from Albany have been sentenced in federal court for distributing drugs, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia.

Matthew Bridges, 29, was sentenced to serve over 24 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Terrance Battle, 41, was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Quannesha Gatling, 27, was sentenced to serve 12 months and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release.

Officials say the suspects helped to distribute over ten kilos, or over 22 pounds, of meth.

All three suspects previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The arrests and sentencing come as part of a Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigation from August-October 2021.

The DEA and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office also investigated.

