Toys For Tots in Crisp Co. gets over $5K in donations

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Friday was Toys For Tots’ last effort to get donations this year in Cordele.

Every year, Georgia State Patrol, the Cordele Police Department and the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office team up to have a single-day donation event.

With their effort, $5,800 was donated for toys for young children in Crisp County. The goal of Friday’s event was $4,000 and the goal for Crisp County is $15,000, according to Hannah Goodman, the Toys for Tots coordinator for Crisp County.

They easily surpassed both. Goodman said inflation likely increased the need for toys in Crisp County this year.

Hannah Goodman organizes the toys that have been donated. (WALB)

“This year is going to be our toughest year. Last year, we collected $12,000. My goal for this year is $15,000. Even though people are struggling, they’re still giving,” Goodman said.

With Friday’s money, their goals have been met.

“It’s quick and simple. We’ve had a lot of positive support from the community,” said Lt. Charles Pheil from the Cordele Police Department.

Pheil said the bond between the different law enforcement agencies in Crisp County has been essential to raise for the money effort.

“Everyone is having a tough time. It’s no better time than the holiday season to come together for a good cause,” Pheil said

Toys for Tots is also about the people who are donating. Ricky Smith and his wife are from Cordele and they donate every year.

“It’s bittersweet because a young trooper tragically died in our community a few years ago named Tyler Parker. We get to donate in memory of Tyler and his family, but we also donate to a great program,” Smith said

Smith has lived in Cordele for decades, so he has developed a relationship with law enforcement.

“When you stop at a red light and a trooper comes up. Who is going to say no? We really appreciate the State Patrol taking control of this and running with it. We are a charitable community. We give a lot. We support the people in the community,” Smith said.

Donations are being accepted through Dec. 1.

Goodman said any new toy or monetary donation is accepted. Bikes are what they are in most need of. The Georgia State Patrol’s office, the Cordele Police Department and most schools are still accepting donations.

Pheil said they are looking to continue to build community relations through the holiday. They are having Shop With A Cop event on Dec. 16.

