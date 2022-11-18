REACH scholar program awards 4 Dougherty Co. middle schoolers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four Dougherty County middle school students were chosen as REACH Georgia scholars to further their educational journey on Friday.

Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen. REACH Georgia is a mentorship program for middle school students to achieve success through high school and into college.

“Today means a lot for me, my mom, my family, yeah and the point is I will be the first in my family to go to college,” Malaysia Thomas, one of Albany’s newest REACH scholars, said.

Four Dougherty County middle school students were honored on Friday as REACH scholars for their academic achievement. They will receive a mentor as well as a scholarship to help pay for college. (Source: WALB)

The theme for Friday’s presentation was ingredients for success. Those include integrity, courage, being bold and taking risks.

“Well, we look at what the students’ aspirations are, and we try to match them with a mentor that is in that field of work so that they can be a personal mentor, but also a professional one to help them in their career journey,” Dougherty County School System Superintendent, Kenneth Dyer said.

“I haven’t chosen an attorney that I want to pursue yet, but I know I want to be a lawyer,” Radium Springs Middle Magnet School of the Arts student and REACH scholar, Terry Sorrow said.

These four students represented their middle schools and were chosen because of their ability to maintain a 2.5-grade point average, display good behavior and graduate from high school.

A $10,000 scholarship is provided on a Hope Grant for any college of their choice in the state of Georgia.

