Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

REACH scholar program awards 4 Dougherty Co. middle schoolers

Four Dougherty County middle school students were chosen as REACH Georgia scholars to further...
Four Dougherty County middle school students were chosen as REACH Georgia scholars to further their educational journey on Friday.(Source: WALB)
By Fallon Howard
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four Dougherty County middle school students were chosen as REACH Georgia scholars to further their educational journey on Friday.

Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen. REACH Georgia is a mentorship program for middle school students to achieve success through high school and into college.

“Today means a lot for me, my mom, my family, yeah and the point is I will be the first in my family to go to college,” Malaysia Thomas, one of Albany’s newest REACH scholars, said.

Four Dougherty County middle school students were honored on Friday as REACH scholars for their...
Four Dougherty County middle school students were honored on Friday as REACH scholars for their academic achievement. They will receive a mentor as well as a scholarship to help pay for college.(Source: WALB)

The theme for Friday’s presentation was ingredients for success. Those include integrity, courage, being bold and taking risks.

“Well, we look at what the students’ aspirations are, and we try to match them with a mentor that is in that field of work so that they can be a personal mentor, but also a professional one to help them in their career journey,” Dougherty County School System Superintendent, Kenneth Dyer said.

“I haven’t chosen an attorney that I want to pursue yet, but I know I want to be a lawyer,” Radium Springs Middle Magnet School of the Arts student and REACH scholar, Terry Sorrow said.

Four Dougherty County middle school students were honored on Friday as REACH scholars for their...
Four Dougherty County middle school students were honored on Friday as REACH scholars for their academic achievement. They will receive a mentor as well as a scholarship to help pay for college.(Source: WALB)

These four students represented their middle schools and were chosen because of their ability to maintain a 2.5-grade point average, display good behavior and graduate from high school.

A $10,000 scholarship is provided on a Hope Grant for any college of their choice in the state of Georgia.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Holman is wanted for murder, aggravated assault and other pending charges.
APD: 15-year-old wanted for murder
Shanquella Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on...
Family pushing for answers after daughter died during trip to Mexico
A man is alleged to have hijacked a car from an Albany woman at gunpoint on Tuesday, per an...
Albany victim says her boyfriend put a gun to her head as he stole her car
Bryan Frantz, 33, is wanted for burglary.
Suspect wanted for breaking into an Albany construction company
The shooting happened on Tuesday around 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of University Street. One...
APD: Shotgun fired at Albany home while residents were asleep

Latest News

Three individuals from Albany have been sentenced in federal court for distributing drugs.
U.S. DA: 3 sentenced for distributing 22 pounds of meth
One person is hospitalized after a fire early Friday morning in Valdosta. Valdosta Fire...
One person hurt, leaps from window to escape Valdosta house fire
Phoebe Putney Health System is dropping its masking requirements at its facilities, with the...
Phoebe drops universial masking requirements
Widespread freeze to impact unprotected gardens and crops in Southwest Georgia
Widespread freeze to impact unprotected gardens and crops in Southwest Georgia