Judge grants Saturday voting in Warnock, Walker Senate runoff

ATLANTA (WALB) - A judge has ruled in favor of allowing Saturday early voting in the Georgia Senate runoff election between incumbent Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker.

In the judge’s order, counties can provide early voting on Saturday, Nov. 26.

The judge made the decision on Friday.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the Warnock for Georgia campaign and the Democratic Party of Georgia filed a lawsuit Tuesday about the lack of early voting for the runoff election.

