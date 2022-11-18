Coach of the Week: Kurt Williams of Lanier County

LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we’ve highlighted a coach that won big or simply out coached the other team and we’re not stopping now that it’s the playoffs.

This week’s coach of the week made history.

Our Coach of the week is the one, the only Kurt Williams of the Lanier County Bulldogs.

Coach Williams lead his team to their first playoff win in school history with a 14-13 victory over Miller County.

Williams takes us through the unforgettable moment.

“We we punched it in with 5 minutes left to go up 14-7 and we kind of got this feeling like okay we got this game under control and really trying to get this thing fired up. We kick it, Miller comes down and scores. So we put the hands team on. They kick it deep, pin us deep. All we need is one first down cant get it. We shank a punt. It feels like all the moment is going against us. We put the defense out there one more time and BJ is able to get an interception to seal the deal.”

In true coach fashion, it took Coach Williams a moment to take it all in.

“It probably really hasn’t set in yet. I don’t really think it set in that we were in the second round until maybe yesterday. Just cause when you’re in it you’re just so busy planning for the next thing, and just trying to enjoy the moment really. After the year when it’s all said and done we’ll enjoy it even more.”

Up next for the Wilcox County Patriots.

