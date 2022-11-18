Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Amazon CEO says layoffs will extend into next year

Twitter, Meta, Lyft and Amazon announced major layoffs. (CNN, LAYOFFS.FYI, FACEBOOK, GETTY IMAGES, AARON BACKMAN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The mass layoffs that began in Amazon’s corporate ranks this week will extend into next year, CEO Andy Jassy said Thursday.

In a note sent to employees, Jassy said the company told workers in its devices and books divisions about layoffs on Wednesday. He said it also offered some other employees a voluntary buyout offer.

“I’ve been in this role now for about a year and a half, and without a doubt, this is the most difficult decision we’ve made during that time (and, we’ve had to make some very tough calls over the past couple of years, particularly during the heart of the pandemic),” Jassy wrote in the memo.

Seattle-based Amazon, which has been cutting costs in various areas of its business in the past few months, is undergoing an annual review process to figure out where it can save more money. Jassy said this year’s review is “more difficult” due to the economic landscape and the company’s rapid hiring in the last several years.

Other tech companies — many of which had gone on hiring binges in the past few years — have also been trimming their workforce amid concerns about an economic slowdown. Among others, Facebook parent Meta said last week it would lay off 11,000 people, about 13% of its workforce. And Elon Musk, the new Twitter CEO, has slashed the company’s workforce in half this month.

On Tuesday, Amazon notified authorities in California that it would lay off about 260 corporate workers at various facilities in the state. The company has not publicly disclosed how many employees it laid off this week across its entire corporate workforce, though some based in Seattle said they’ve also been let go.

Jassy said the company hasn’t concluded how many other jobs will be impacted. He noted there will be reductions in certain divisions as the company goes through the annual review process, which will continue into next year. As they weigh job cuts, he said leaders at the company will prioritize what matters most to customers and the long-term health of the company.

Amazon is offering severance packages for employees who leave the company. But — unlike Meta, for example — it hasn’t publicly provided details of the package.

The company employs more than 1.5 million workers globally, primarily made up of hourly workers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shanquella Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on...
Family pushing for answers after daughter died during trip to Mexico
A man is alleged to have hijacked a car from an Albany woman at gunpoint on Tuesday, per an...
Albany victim says her boyfriend put a gun to her head as he stole her car
Alexander Holman is wanted for murder, aggravated assault and other pending charges.
APD: 15-year-old wanted for murder
Laquessa Redding, 37, was charged with three counts of first degree cruelty to children.
Albany woman arrested in child assault incident involving knife, hammer
Brianna Rich, 29, is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery in...
TPD: Tifton woman charged with murder after Friday shooting

Latest News

This undated photo provided by Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Kenneth Eugene...
Alabama execution set in murder-for-hire of preacher’s wife
Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel
A widespread freeze is expected for southwest Georgia on Friday
Widespread freeze to impact unprotected gardens and crops in Southwest Georgia
Memorial flowers and notes line a walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
Medical examiner: Slain UVA students were shot in the head