Valdosta’s Turner Center for the Arts receives $90K for outdoor music events

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Levitt Foundation is awarding $3 million for free music series to nonprofits in small to mid-size towns across the nation. And Valdosta is one of those towns.

Turner Center for the Arts ranked third of 36 selected organizations across the nation to receive $90,000 from the Levitt Amp Foundation. They say this will help build the Valdosta community and unite people together.

In the fall of 2022, the Levitt Amp Foundation expanded its annual matching grant from $25,000 to $30,000 per year.

“So, what this provides is a $90,00 matching grant for three years. That’s $30,000 a year that’ll be matched by a local donor for $30,000. Making it $60,000 a year, for three years for outdoor music concerts that we already provide,” Sementha Mathews, executive director for the Turner Center of the Arts, said.

Sementha Matthews, executive director for the Turner Center of the Arts, says they are extremely grateful for this grant. (Source: WALB)

The first Levitt Amp Valdosta Music Series will create a central gathering place to enhance art experiences and present live music to the community.

“Currently, the Turner Center offers a Music in the Art Park concert. It’s free to the community on the second Friday of every month between March and November. So, what the Levitt Amp will allow us to do, is just really multiply those wonderful experiences for our community,” Mathews said.

“Since the Levitt AMP Grant Awards began in 2015, we’ve seen grassroots nonprofits inspire transformation in their towns and cities through free outdoor concerts — activating underused public spaces,” Sharon Yazowski, Levitt Foundation executive director, said.

“Every time people come out to these concerts, they’re not paying anything for the concert, but they’re staying in our area. They might be staying overnight in the hotels or visiting the restaurants nearby. Just staying and having a good time in our community. And that builds the economy as well,” Mathews said.

Turner Center for the Arts thanks the community for their vote of confidence. They say they will continue to provide community events that are free of charge.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.