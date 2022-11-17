Ask the Expert
Trending cold and frosty

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Behind yesterday’s cold front much cooler 50s under mostly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon. Tonight, clouds linger and colder as lows drop into the upper 30s low 40s. Tomorrow morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine as a dry cold front slide ushers in a reinforcing shot of drier but colder air. Lows drop to and below freezing with widespread frost Friday morning. These conditions could harm sensitive plants and exposed pipes. A Freeze Watch will be in effect from 1am to 7am Friday.

Finally full sunshine with little warmth as highs top mid-upper 50s Friday. Into the weekend, chilly mid 30s and patchy frost Saturday morning. Otherwise mostly cloudy as a weak disturbance track along the Gulf coast. Moisture limited but a few showers may creep in late afternoon into the evening. Sunshine with cool mid 50s on Sunday.

Dry conditions hold Monday followed by scattered showers Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs rise into the mid 60s and lows into the 40s.

For the holiday rain becomes likely Thanksgiving Day into Black Friday.

Clouds linger as colder air arrives