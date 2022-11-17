Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Tanker truck overturns, causing massive fuel spill in Pa.

A tanker overturned in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania overnight, causing a major fuel spill. (Source: KYW/CNN)
By KYW staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (KYW) - A tanker overturned in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania overnight, causing a major fuel spill.

Officials believe all 6,000 gallons of gasoline and diesel leaked out of the tanker.

The spill forced the evacuation of hundreds of people from their homes.

Cleanup is expected to continue throughout the day.

A middle school is being used as a shelter for displaced families.

The driver was hospitalized with a broken pelvis, clavicle and rib.

Authorities are investigating what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shanquella Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on...
Family pushing for answers after daughter died during trip to Mexico
A man is alleged to have hijacked a car from an Albany woman at gunpoint on Tuesday, per an...
Albany victim says her boyfriend put a gun to her head as he stole her car
Laquessa Redding, 37, was charged with three counts of first degree cruelty to children.
Albany woman arrested in child assault incident involving knife, hammer
Brianna Rich, 29, is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery in...
TPD: Tifton woman charged with murder after Friday shooting
Zach Grage has been relieved of his head football coaching duties at Lowndes County Schools,...
Grage out as Lowndes head football coach

Latest News

Some Starbucks locations are taking part in a strike on Thursday.
Starbucks employee discusses strike
FILE - People inspect the crash site of a passenger plane near the village of Hrabove,...
3 convicted in 2014 downing of Malaysian jet over Ukraine
Players, coaches and fans run for cover after hearing shots fired at a trophy ceremony at...
1 injured in shooting outside North Carolina junior high football game
FILE - Actor, artist and singer Robert Clary poses for a portrait in his home studio on Feb....
Robert Clary, last of the ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ stars, dies at 96
The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a burglary suspect.
Seminole Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspect