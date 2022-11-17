Suspect wanted for breaking into an Albany construction company

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man is wanted by Albany Police Department (APD) after allegedly breaking into a construction business.

Bryan Frantz, 33, is wanted for burglary. APD officials said he broke into The Lamon Company.

Frantz is described as being 6′2, 250 pounds with brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

