Seminole Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspect

By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying and finding a burglary suspect.

The burglary happened at Sunny’s Grocery on Highway 374 early Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect is described as a white man, in his 30s-40s and has a beard. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and grey tennis shoes.

The sheriff’s office also said the suspect’s vehicle is an early 2000 gold Chevrolet truck with multiple decals on the rear window and black rim on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 524-5115.

