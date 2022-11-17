Ask the Expert
Resources available to pregnant women in need following overturning of Georgia’s 6-week abortion ban

NIFLA wants new parents to know they have resources available for them.
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An organization that helps pregnant women is reminding them of their options following the overturning of Georgia’s Heartbeat Law.

The National Institute of Family and Life Advocates has 1,600 pregnancy centers nationwide, all aimed at providing essential healthcare to women.

“Our goal is to provide a safe and non-conflicted space where she can come and hear all her options. There are three: parenting, adoption and abortion. And she should have information on all of those to make an informed decision,” said Anne O’Connor, vice president of NIFLA Legal Services.

With about 60-70 centers here in Georgia, they give out millions of dollars worth of free services to women.

“They do all kinds of services like parenting classes, baby clothes, baby formula,” O’Connor said.

Anne O’Connor, vice president of NIFLA Legal Services said they want to explain all options...
Even though NIFLA is a member of the pro-life religious council, they say if a woman does choose abortion, they have services that can help them.

“You know, no one else is offering these services to women for free. You can get pieces of it here and there, but if you go to the abortion clinic and say, ‘I need baby formula, I need a crib, give me parenting classes, they don’t have that. They just have abortion,’” O’Connor said.

Many women WALB News 10 spoke with on Thursday didn’t want to go on camera. But they said they wish they knew about some of the resources available to support them.

NIFLA is a charity organization, and they said they don’t profit from women’s reproductive choices.

