PCOM holds active shooter drill

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Following the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia, one school in Southwest Georgia is preparing its students with a Tuesday active shooter drill.

Many students at PCOM described their training against attacks as surprising. Because you don’t know when and where it can happen.

“I started here in February, and the school opened in 2019 and there has not been an active shooter training drill since it has been open an exercise. One reason I was hired was to be the public safety for campus and as soon as I got here to get the ground rolling to get an exercise organized because in this day in age, we hope it never happens, but we have to be prepared,” said Heidi Browning, PCOM assistant director of public safety.

Browning said with her background in law enforcement, this was the first time she didn’t have to respond as an officer. And so serving in a new role is something she is learning.

“The moment it kicks off, and you hear that first blank, it’s surprising even though you know it’s coming. It’s quite loud. Louder than you think and then you respond as best you can. I think we did a good job. Even though we knew it was a simulation, it’s still surprising and sometimes you still have to gather yourself and think what we do, we leave,” said Browning.

One student says if you hear something, assume it’s bad, and respond as soon as you can.

“The best way to prepare for it is to do drills like this and expose students to you know here is this unthinkable thing that might happen but let’s not let this be something you have never considered. It’s like the old adage with fire exits, do a walk-through once so that you know where they are so that under stress, you have a decent chance of finding that exit and walking out of it in the event of a fire. I don’t think this is any different,” said Matt Peterman, PCOM student.

Browning said she offers both self-defense classes and active shooter training that she encourages students to take advantage of.

The Moultrie Police Department and the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office worked together to simulate a real-life scenario at PCOM.

Part of law enforcement’s responsibility during an active shooting situation is to ensure each room is cleared of students.

“It was very chaotic and high intensity, and very high adrenaline rush, because I had to move quick, I didn’t know what to do other than to run. It was my first time,” said DeStandreana Norwood, a PCOM student.

“I feel as chief, that the police department is carrying out the responsibilities that are incumbent to our daily mission in regard to keeping all community partners safe and PCOM is definitely a community partner,” Sean Ladson, Moultrie police chief, said. “The police department, along with the sheriff’s office conducts active shooter training within the community on a regular basis. We have conducted training for private businesses, churches and multiple organizations that serve the community, being prepared for an active shooter is half the battle.”

“I learned that in situations like this, you don’t really have time to think, but it’s important to know where to exits are at the beginning and how to get out in a timely manner,” said Norwood.

Law enforcement said this kind of training makes it easier to respond.

