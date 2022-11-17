Ask the Expert
Over 10K gallons of sewage discharged in Monday Albany spill

Drinking water not affected
Over 10,000 gallons of sewage was discharged in a Monday sewage spill in Albany, according to city officials.
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over 10,000 gallons of sewage was discharged in a Monday sewage spill in Albany, according to city officials.

A force main break caused the spill, which happened at the intersection of Midplace Avenue and N. Flintrock Drive. City officials said the spill happened from noon to 3:45 p.m.

“An estimated 11,250 gallons of sewage was discharged into the drainage system that ultimately discharges into the Georgia Power reservoir on the Flint River via a drainage ditch from the Flint River Municipal Golf Course,” city officials said in a release. “As soon as the overflow was discovered, crews responded and were able to minimize the overflow and make the necessary repairs.”

City officials said no Albany drinking water systems were affected by the spill.

